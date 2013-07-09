Weekly Dispatch: The StyleCaster Hamptons House Has Officially Opened Its Doors

The Fourth of July marked the first official weekend at StyleCaster’s Hamptons house, which means a few things: lots of pool time, lots of delicious food, and plenty of sun-filled fun. And all we adults transformed into kids via a bona fide field trip to Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge, courtesy of CoverGirl, where guests kicked off an #EasyBreezySummer in style, by sitting for nail art manicures, sipping cocktails, and taking in live music by the waterside.

There were, of course, cocktails by the pool provided by Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!), Narragansett Beer, and Public House Wine, while the more tame but equally refreshing drinks came courtesy of Societe Perrier. Other stylish sponsors of the soiree included the socially responsible and Summer-stylish shoe brand Portovelo, as well as Jack Willis boxers.

Click through the gallery above to see all the fun activites StyleCaster hosted beachside this weekend, and check back every Tuesday for the latest Hamptons Dispatch! And be sure to follow StyleCaster on Instagram to keep up with all the goings on at #SCHamptons!

All photos: Joy Jacobs

MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:

How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips

16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish