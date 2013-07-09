Weekly Dispatch: The StyleCaster Hamptons House Has Officially Opened Its Doors

StyleCaster
The Fourth of July marked the first official weekend at StyleCaster’s Hamptons house, which means a few things: lots of pool time, lots of delicious food, and plenty of sun-filled fun. And all we adults transformed into kids via a bona fide field trip to Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge, courtesy of CoverGirl, where guests kicked off an #EasyBreezySummer in style, by sitting for nail art manicures, sipping cocktails, and taking in live music by the waterside.

There were, of course, cocktails by the pool provided by Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!), Narragansett Beer, and Public House Wine, while the more tame but equally refreshing drinks came courtesy of Societe PerrierOther stylish sponsors of the soiree included the socially responsible and Summer-stylish shoe brand Portovelo, as well as Jack Willis boxers.

Click through the gallery above to see all the fun activites StyleCaster hosted beachside this weekend, and check back every Tuesday for the latest Hamptons Dispatch! And be sure to follow StyleCaster on Instagram to keep up with all the goings on at #SCHamptons!

All photos: Joy Jacobs

CoverGirl and StyleCaster pampered everyone from blogger Saucy Glossie to the
Grungy Gentleman at Surf Lodge to celebrate the start of an
#EasyBreezySummer.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

CoverGirl provided stylish and unique nail art makeovers to guests.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

StyleCaster teamed up with Grungy Gentleman to design an #SCHamptons T-shirt, seen here on a guest, now available at Grungy Gentleman.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

The self-described Grungy Gentlemen posed poolside.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

StyleCaster's own Ryan Chambers and Sam Stahl posed with a friend outside the house.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Guests let loose and dove into the pool with no inhibitions. Isn't this what summer is all about?

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Blogger Lindsey Calla of Saucy Glossie took her Style to the Pool, daring to wear stilettos while hanging out by the water.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Patron provided libations for the guests at the house. Only the best!

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Guests dined on delicious dishes prepared by Danielle Saunders and her team of mixology,
pastry, and event specialists. Saunders recently prepared food for Mary J. Blige's tour.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

Entertainment included live musical performances by the water, where attendees mixed and mingled under the sunset.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com

This photo is Summer at the StyleCaster Hamptons house in a nutshell!

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

StyleCaster's iconic Style to the People totes, of course, were staple accessories for everyone coming to and from the house.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

The girls of SmallGirlsPR celebrate an #EasyBreezySummer with CoverGirl at Montauk's Surf Lodge.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

The Vivant Senior Editor Leah Bourne posed with friends by the pool.

Photo: www.joyjacobsparties.com

