Weekly Dispatch: The StyleCaster Hamptons House Has Officially Opened Its Doors

The Fourth of July marked the first official weekend at StyleCaster’s Hamptons house, which means a few things: lots of pool time, lots of delicious food, and plenty of sun-filled fun. And all we adults transformed into kids via a bona fide field trip to Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge, courtesy of CoverGirl, where guests kicked off an #EasyBreezySummer in style, by sitting for nail art manicures, sipping cocktails, and taking in live music by the waterside.
There were, of course, cocktails by the pool provided by Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!), Narragansett Beer, and Public House Wine, while the more tame but equally refreshing drinks came courtesy of Societe Perrier. Other stylish sponsors of the soiree included the socially responsible and Summer-stylish shoe brand Portovelo, as well as Jack Willis boxers.
Click through the gallery above to see all the fun activites StyleCaster hosted beachside this weekend, and check back every Tuesday for the latest Hamptons Dispatch! And be sure to follow StyleCaster on Instagram to keep up with all the goings on at #SCHamptons!
All photos: Joy Jacobs
MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:
How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips
16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish
CoverGirl and StyleCaster pampered everyone from blogger Saucy Glossie to the
Grungy Gentleman at Surf Lodge to celebrate the start of an
#EasyBreezySummer.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
CoverGirl provided stylish and unique nail art makeovers to guests.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
StyleCaster teamed up with Grungy Gentleman to design an #SCHamptons T-shirt, seen here on a guest, now available at Grungy Gentleman.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
The self-described Grungy Gentlemen posed poolside.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
StyleCaster's own Ryan Chambers and Sam Stahl posed with a friend outside the house.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
Guests let loose and dove into the pool with no inhibitions. Isn't this what summer is all about?
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
Blogger Lindsey Calla of Saucy Glossie took her Style to the Pool, daring to wear stilettos while hanging out by the water.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
Patron provided libations for the guests at the house. Only the best!
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
Guests dined on delicious dishes prepared by Danielle Saunders and her team of mixology,
pastry, and event specialists. Saunders recently prepared food for Mary J. Blige's tour.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
Entertainment included live musical performances by the water, where attendees mixed and mingled under the sunset.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com/www.joyjacobsparties.com
This photo is Summer at the StyleCaster Hamptons house in a nutshell!
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
StyleCaster's iconic Style to the People totes, of course, were staple accessories for everyone coming to and from the house.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
The girls of SmallGirlsPR celebrate an #EasyBreezySummer with CoverGirl at Montauk's Surf Lodge.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com
The Vivant Senior Editor Leah Bourne posed with friends by the pool.
Photo:
www.joyjacobsparties.com