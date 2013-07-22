StyleCaster
Weekly Dispatch: More Fun In The Sun At The StyleCaster Hamptons House

Weekly Dispatch: More Fun In The Sun At The StyleCaster Hamptons House

Weekly Dispatch: More Fun In The Sun At The StyleCaster Hamptons House
This weekend marked another successful, sun-filled weekend at the StyleCaster Hamptons house, and there were several special events on tap throughout the weekend.

Express soaked up our Saturday with a pool party that kicked off when Jill Zarin and husband Bobby jokingly swapped spouses in front of the step and repeat set up in the front of the house. GrungyGentleman’s Jace Lipstein, SaucyGlossie’s Lindsey Calla, PrettyConnected’s Lara Eurdolian, ISpyDIY’s Jenni Radosevich, and SartorialGirl’s Teri explored the #EXPDENIMLAB where guests were invited to try on jeans from the brand’s just-released Fall collection.

DJ Paul Sevigny came straight from fishing to spin the party. After StyleCaster’s giant event at Basel, he wouldn’t have missed it! Chef Danielle Saunders, the former personal chef for P. Diddy who just got off tour with Mary J. Blige, again welcomed everyone to the kitchen for an informal BBQ lunch for 200 of StyleCaster’s closest friends. Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!) and Perrier to craft a custom cocktail menu just for the event. Public House Wine  and Narragansett beer was also served, while guests left with arm loads of Express gear.

Click through the gallery to see more of the exciting activities the StyleCaster Hamptons house hosted this weekend!

1 of 23

Guests had a ball at Stylecaster's StyleHaven party this weekend, no pun intended!

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

StyleCaster hosted a pool party with a denim lab by Express, music by DJ Paul Sevigny, and refreshments from Patron and Perrier.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Party goers browsed through the latest Express women's jeans and men's jeans at the #EXPDENIMLAB

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Spikes and studs anyone? Women's accessories and jewelry by Express

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

The ultimate accessories party with bloggers Pretty Connected, Saucy Glossie, and I Spy DIY

Guests told stories and soaked up the sun by the pool.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

StyleHaven guests relaxed to the sounds of DJ Paul Sevigny.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Express' Suzy Schildhouse, Jill Zarin, and Yvonne Najor of Host Committee with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Spencer Cain

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Patron provided refreshing cocktails for our #SCHamptons weekend.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

No pool party is complete without bubbles!

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Pretty Connected and Saucy Glossie strike a pose in their new Express outfits. Shop seamed (minus the) leather front tank at express.com; shop ankle jeans at express.com; shop boyfriend jeans at express.com

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

I Spy DIY teaches us how to distress denim

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guests Emily Zangiacomi and Kwabea Osae-Kwapong stop inside to snap a photo

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guests received fabulous gift bags, including makeup from 49 Square Miles and sunglasses from Express.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Party-goers enjoyed Public House wine poolside.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guest Peggy Lin looks cool as a cucumber in her StyleCaster x Look/See limited edition line of eyewear representing "Style to the People."

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guests enjoy some quality pool time on Saturday.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Party guest Jaysn Kim gives us hair flip realness.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guests Sam Lim and ISpyDIY's Jenni Radosevich relax poolside after a successful day of DIY-ing.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

#SCHamptons

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Even the dogs got some pool time!

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Guests sipped on Perrier to stay hydrated in the sun.

Photo: Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

Can't wait to see everyone in their new looks

Photo: Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos

