Weekly Dispatch: More Fun In The Sun At The StyleCaster Hamptons House

This weekend marked another successful, sun-filled weekend at the StyleCaster Hamptons house, and there were several special events on tap throughout the weekend.

Express soaked up our Saturday with a pool party that kicked off when Jill Zarin and husband Bobby jokingly swapped spouses in front of the step and repeat set up in the front of the house. GrungyGentleman’s Jace Lipstein, SaucyGlossie’s Lindsey Calla, PrettyConnected’s Lara Eurdolian, ISpyDIY’s Jenni Radosevich, and SartorialGirl’s Teri explored the #EXPDENIMLAB where guests were invited to try on jeans from the brand’s just-released Fall collection.

DJ Paul Sevigny came straight from fishing to spin the party. After StyleCaster’s giant event at Basel, he wouldn’t have missed it! Chef Danielle Saunders, the former personal chef for P. Diddy who just got off tour with Mary J. Blige, again welcomed everyone to the kitchen for an informal BBQ lunch for 200 of StyleCaster’s closest friends. Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!) and Perrier to craft a custom cocktail menu just for the event. Public House Wine and Narragansett beer was also served, while guests left with arm loads of Express gear.

Click through the gallery to see more of the exciting activities the StyleCaster Hamptons house hosted this weekend!

MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:

How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips

16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish