Weekly Dispatch: More Fun In The Sun At The StyleCaster Hamptons House

This weekend marked another successful, sun-filled weekend at the StyleCaster Hamptons house, and there were several special events on tap throughout the weekend.
Express soaked up our Saturday with a pool party that kicked off when Jill Zarin and husband Bobby jokingly swapped spouses in front of the step and repeat set up in the front of the house. GrungyGentleman’s Jace Lipstein, SaucyGlossie’s Lindsey Calla, PrettyConnected’s Lara Eurdolian, ISpyDIY’s Jenni Radosevich, and SartorialGirl’s Teri explored the #EXPDENIMLAB where guests were invited to try on jeans from the brand’s just-released Fall collection.
DJ Paul Sevigny came straight from fishing to spin the party. After StyleCaster’s giant event at Basel, he wouldn’t have missed it! Chef Danielle Saunders, the former personal chef for P. Diddy who just got off tour with Mary J. Blige, again welcomed everyone to the kitchen for an informal BBQ lunch for 200 of StyleCaster’s closest friends. Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!) and Perrier to craft a custom cocktail menu just for the event. Public House Wine and Narragansett beer was also served, while guests left with arm loads of Express gear.
Click through the gallery to see more of the exciting activities the StyleCaster Hamptons house hosted this weekend!
MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:
How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips
16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish
Guests had a ball at Stylecaster's StyleHaven party this weekend, no pun intended!
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
StyleCaster hosted a pool party with a denim lab by Express, music by DJ Paul Sevigny, and refreshments from Patron and Perrier.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guests told stories and soaked up the sun by the pool.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
StyleHaven guests relaxed to the sounds of DJ Paul Sevigny.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Express' Suzy Schildhouse, Jill Zarin, and Yvonne Najor of Host Committee with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Spencer Cain
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Patron provided refreshing cocktails for our #SCHamptons weekend.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
No pool party is complete without bubbles!
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guests Emily Zangiacomi and Kwabea Osae-Kwapong stop inside to snap a photo
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Party-goers enjoyed Public House wine poolside.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guest Peggy Lin looks cool as a cucumber in her StyleCaster x Look/See limited edition line of eyewear representing "Style to the People."
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guests enjoy some quality pool time on Saturday.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Party guest Jaysn Kim gives us hair flip realness.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guests Sam Lim and ISpyDIY's Jenni Radosevich relax poolside after a successful day of DIY-ing.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Even the dogs got some pool time!
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Guests sipped on Perrier to stay hydrated in the sun.
Photo:
Photos: StyleCaster Photos by Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos
Can't wait to see everyone in their new looks
Photo:
Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos/Andrew Rauner // @AJR_Photos