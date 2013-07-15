Weekly Dispatch: It Was a Stylish (and Refreshing!) Weekend at the StyleCaster Hamptons House

The StyleCaster Hamptons House was back in full effect this week, including a weekend of fun-filled activities with an added bonus. This weekend’s theme was #RestoreYourSense, and skincare brand Dove was on-hand to offer guests myriad ways to do just that. There was cucumber-infused cocktails, barefoot yoga on the lawn, and an exclusive lunch attended by a group of very special female bloggers. They even left with their own pampering packages from Candle Spas.
The event, called the Dove Go Fresh Beauty Blogger Retreat, was a hit amongst all the attendees, who left feeling refreshed and more healthy than when they walked in. Saturday night saw a dinner party hosted by fashion brands Parker New York and HauteLook, who teamed up with Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!) and Perrier to craft a custom cocktail menu just for the event. Public House Wine was also served, while other stylish sponsors of the soiree included Jack Willis boxers.
Click through the gallery to see more of the exciting activities the StyleCaster Hamptons house hosted this weekend!
MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:
How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips
16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish
Skincare brand Dove hosted a fun-filled poolside event for a select group of bloggers, where guests mingled and laughed while dipping their toes in the water—all in the name of #RestoreYourSenses.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
Dove's team of skilled mixologists created drinks for the party infused with refreshing elements like fig and cucumber.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
Dove's selected bloggers were treated to a very special Hamptons activity: barefoot yoga on the grass.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
Dove's current line of products have all the ingredients for a delightfully fresh summer!
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
It wouldn't be a true Dove party without healthy fruit snacks in the shape of their eponymous creature.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
Jenni from fashion blog I Spy DIY showed guests how to create their own bracelets.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
StyleCaster's iconic "Style to the People" tote bags were never far from sight.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
An amazing group of female bloggers gathered to partake of an intimate lunch during Dove's Go Fresh Beauty Blogger Retreat. L to R: Shyema Azam of Beauty and the Feast, Baze Mpinja of Beautycism, Katie Holland of She Finds, Jenni Radosevich of I Spy DIY, a Dove skincare team member, Lindsey Calla of Saucy Glossie, yoga instructor Serena Tom, Risi-Leanne Baranja of Palacinka, a Dove skincare team member, and Christine Bibbo of NYC Pretty.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com//http://allylindsay.com/
Parker and HauteLook teamed up to host an extra-chic dinner party at the house.
Photo:
Danny Salazar @Salazarius91 /Danny Salazar @Salazarius91
Patron and Perrier made for a perfect pair on the speciality cocktail menu created just for Parker, StyleCaster, and HauteLook.
Photo:
Danny Salazar @Salazarius91 /Danny Salazar @Salazarius91
Another pair of ladies sporting cute Parker dresses were spotted inside the house.
Photo:
Danny Salazar @Salazarius91 /Danny Salazar @Salazarius91
Blogger Lindsey Calla (aka Saucy Glossie), Serena Goh of Spicy Stiletto, and Kristen Konvitz of Wild Bunch (left to right) enjoyed a night of fun at the house.
Photo:
Danny Salazar @Salazarius91 /Danny Salazar @Salazarius91
Two guests enjoy Public House wine, StyleCaster's summer vino of choice.
Photo:
http://allylindsay.com
Guests lounged by the pool and soaked in the sun, while sipping on Perrier throughout the weekend.
Our lovely ladies achieved fabulous lashes all weekend via Rimmel London's Lash Accelerator Mascara.