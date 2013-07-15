Weekly Dispatch: It Was a Stylish (and Refreshing!) Weekend at the StyleCaster Hamptons House

The StyleCaster Hamptons House was back in full effect this week, including a weekend of fun-filled activities with an added bonus. This weekend’s theme was #RestoreYourSense, and skincare brand Dove was on-hand to offer guests myriad ways to do just that. There was cucumber-infused cocktails, barefoot yoga on the lawn, and an exclusive lunch attended by a group of very special female bloggers. They even left with their own pampering packages from Candle Spas.

The event, called the Dove Go Fresh Beauty Blogger Retreat, was a hit amongst all the attendees, who left feeling refreshed and more healthy than when they walked in. Saturday night saw a dinner party hosted by fashion brands Parker New York and HauteLook, who teamed up with Patron (sign up for their super-fun social club here!) and Perrier to craft a custom cocktail menu just for the event. Public House Wine was also served, while other stylish sponsors of the soiree included Jack Willis boxers.

Click through the gallery to see more of the exciting activities the StyleCaster Hamptons house hosted this weekend!

MORE SUMMER FUN ON STYLECASTER:

How To Buy A Bathing Suit: Expert Tips

16 Pairs of Flip-Flops That Are Really Stylish