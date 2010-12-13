StyleCaster Gets Down At Don Hill’s: Photo Recap

All photos courtesy of Joaquin Gregorio

StyleCaster took over Don Hill’s this Saturday for yet another amazing party, as we celebrated the end of yet another exceptional year. Partygoers were in rare form, lighting up the dance floor (no, literally someone’s hair caught on fire) until the early hours of the morning, thanks to the spinning genius of DJ Price and cocktails provided by Prairie Organic Vodka.

As if a year of landmark achievements weren’t enough to celebrate, guests also got an exclusive first look at the premiere of StyleCaster’s original short film Jive! Jive! Jive! a collaboration with Bon Duke. And in case you were one of the unlucky few who didn’t get a chance to attend Saturday’s festivities, check back in to see the full film, out this Thursday. Until then, you can relive the mayhem by clicking through the photos above!