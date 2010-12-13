StyleCaster
StyleCaster Gets Down At Don Hill’s: Photo Recap

Andrea
by
All photos courtesy of Joaquin Gregorio

StyleCaster took over Don Hill’s this Saturday for yet another amazing party, as we celebrated the end of yet another exceptional year. Partygoers were in rare form, lighting up the dance floor (no, literally someone’s hair caught on fire) until the early hours of the morning, thanks to the spinning genius of DJ Price and cocktails provided by Prairie Organic Vodka.

As if a year of landmark achievements weren’t enough to celebrate, guests also got an exclusive first look at the premiere of StyleCaster’s original short film Jive! Jive! Jive! a collaboration with Bon Duke. And in case you were one of the unlucky few who didn’t get a chance to attend Saturday’s festivities, check back in to see the full film, out this Thursday. Until then, you can relive the mayhem by clicking through the photos above!

Everyone loved "Jive! Jive! Jive!"

Prairie Organic Vodka

Bon Duke

StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg (right)

Amanda Shortall, Rachael Cairns and Olivia Harris

StyleCaster Features Director Kerry Pieri

Phil Casias, Miles Staglik, Garrett Hardy Davis and Cody Cox

Miles Garber, DNA, one of the stars of "Jive! Jive! Jive!"

A still shot from "Jive! Jive! Jive! "


Don Hills bartender serving up some Prairie Organic Vodka

StyleCaster Creative Director Emily Finkbinder (right)

Rachel Adler, Dee Grossman, Jaclyn Lyman and Joey D'Arco,

Britt Aboutaleb and Alyssa Vingan

Miles Garber, one of the stars of "Jive! Jive! Jive!" and his friend enjoying Prairie Vodka and wearing beanies

Briana Tahan, Austin Bisnow and Rachel Siegel

Fernanda Zapata

DJ Price

Colin Gold, Angie Parker and Rachel Adler

