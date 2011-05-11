StyleCaster + FEED For Japan Quake Relief, Get Involved

Today marks exactly two months since the devastating earthquake and tsunami struck Japan on March 11. StyleCaster and FEED have teamed up for a series of video (and still) portraits to raise money for earthquake relief. And you can help too. Share this video with your friends, spread the word and contribute to FEED‘s Japan fund.

Each year people in Japan and around the world celebrate the arrival of spring and the annual cherry blossoms with theHanami festival. And here at StyleCaster, many of us have close friends who were affected by the disaster in Japan and we were looking for ways to help. So, a few weeks ago, as the cherry blossoms were beginning to bloom in Branch Brook Park in New Jersey, we traveled with a few Japanese friends to take a series of video portraits.



Typically during Hanami, people get together with their friends and family under the cherry trees and have picnics (and occasionally drink generous portions of sake or plum wine). But this year’s Hanami took on a different feeling, one of remembrance and hope. Indeed, as the blossoms appeared and spring arrived, the Japanese people began to emerge from one of the worst disasters in human history with remarkable resilience. We wanted to pay tribute to that spirit and help them in any way we could.

We hope you take a moment to watch the video, enjoy the cherry blossoms and reflect on the tragedy. We would also love it if you decided to give money to FEED, an excellent organization which is raising money for organizations on the ground in Japan through its innovative FEED bags and t-shirts. You can contribute to a great cause and get something you’ll use everyday.

We send our deepest thanks to Fumiko Anspaugh, Seiji Fujimori, Lauren Bush and Kristina Fell at FEED, and Alyson Nash at Branch Brook Park, for helping make this happen.

For more information on the earthquake and how you can help, go to Google’s crisis response page. Here at StyleCaster, you, the members of our community, are our inspiration and we want to hear from you. Tell us in the comments what you are doing to help out those in need, whether it’s around the world or in your hometown.