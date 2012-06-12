Party Recap: StyleCaster & Falling Whistles Raise $14,000 to Help End War in The Congo

On Saturday, StyleCaster hosted a dinner party to support our friends at Falling Whistles and help end the war in the Congo. Alongside a three-course dinner and pairing prepared by Georgica’s executive chef, Seth Levine, Falling Whistles presented its newest “5 Boys collection” — and one lucky attendee even went home with a limited-edition, conflict-free diamond whistle by award-winning Swedish design duo LundbladBaldal. (You may have seen the symbolically stylish whistles on everyone from Sophia Bush to Skrillex – who sported it at this year’s Grammy awards.)

Falling Whistles, led by Sean Carasso, is well on its way to building a global coalition for peace in the Congo — teaming up with more Congolese visionairies every day — and Saturday’s party was just one of the many ways we team up with the initiative. Look out for more events on the horizon, and in the meanwhile, take a peek at our gallery for an inside look at the weekend’s big bash!