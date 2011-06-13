StyleCaster, Falling Whistles and DANNIJO Party for Peace

On June 11, StyleCaster, Falling Whistles and DANNIJO organized a dinner to raise money to help end the war in the Congo.
Held at Georgica in East Hampton, over 75 attendees raised over $14,000 for Falling Whistles, an organization founded by Sean Carasso in 2009.
Falling Whistles encourages people around the world to become whistleblowers for peace. Visit the Falling Whistles site to learn more about their prestigious activities and become a whistleblower yourself by donating whatever you can.
StyleCaster’s collaboration with Falling Whistles will never stop. Check back soon for an editorial highlighting the forthcoming collaboration betweenFalling Whistles x DANNIJO necklaces, featuring the NYC Whistleblowers.
Photos by Michelle Boule (http://michelleboulephotography.com/)
David Goldberg of StyleCaster celebrating a succesful night for Falling Whistles with Danni and Jodie Snyder of DANNIJO.
Supporters of Falling Whistles.
Emily Washkowitz picking a Falling Whistle.
Sean Carasso from Falling Whistles addresses the donors.
Sean Carasso and Jeff Shows of Falling Whistles debuting the prototype of the DANNIJO x Falling Whistles collaboration.
Special thanks to our friends at Martini for providing Moscato d'Asti for the event.
Danni and Jodie Snyder with The Man Repeller Leandra Medine and Sean Carasso of Falling Whistles.
The StyleCaster and Falling Whistle teams.
StyleCaster's David Goldberg with Mike Keriakos of Everday Health.
Nancy Berger of PROJECT with Jeff Shows of Falling Whistles and Kristom Parson of Wildfox Couture.
David Goldberg of StyleCaster demonstrating how whistles work.
Ari Goldberg of StyleCaster.
Jodie Snyder of DANNIJO and her boyfriend wearing limited edition DANNIJO x Falling Whistles.
Evan Novis of Harrah's with Jeff Shows and Sinclair Bolden of Falling Whistles.
Travis Brewer of Falling Whistles with Emerson Spartz of Spartz Media.
DJ and designer Chrissie Miller supporting the cause.
Antonio Fuccio of Georgica and Lindsay Carlton of Brandsway Creative.
