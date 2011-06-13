StyleCaster, Falling Whistles and DANNIJO Party for Peace

On June 11, StyleCaster, Falling Whistles and DANNIJO organized a dinner to raise money to help end the war in the Congo.

Held at Georgica in East Hampton, over 75 attendees raised over $14,000 for Falling Whistles, an organization founded by Sean Carasso in 2009.

Falling Whistles encourages people around the world to become whistleblowers for peace. Visit the Falling Whistles site to learn more about their prestigious activities and become a whistleblower yourself by donating whatever you can.

StyleCaster’s collaboration with Falling Whistles will never stop. Check back soon for an editorial highlighting the forthcoming collaboration betweenFalling Whistles x DANNIJO necklaces, featuring the NYC Whistleblowers.

Photos by Michelle Boule (http://michelleboulephotography.com/)