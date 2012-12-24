StyleCaster Editors Weigh In On The Best-Dressed Celebrities of 2012

Looking back, 2012 was undoubtedly a major year for red-carpet fashion. Between countless awards shows, movie premieres, fashion shows and other big events, it’s incredibly difficult to compile a definitive list of best dressed stars, simply because there just were so many. So, we decided to open up the conversation and enlisted help from editors from our four properties (StyleCaster News, The Vivant, Daily Makeover, and Beauty High) to weigh in on their number one style star of 2012.

As you’ll see, our office has wide-ranging tastes: Taylor Swift, Leigh Lezark, Diane Kruger and Solange Knowles are just a few of the ladies our editors think killed it this year.

Without further ado, we present our personal picks for the best-dressed celebrities of the year, along with their most memorable ensembles.