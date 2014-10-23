Our Editors Share Their All-Time Favorite Books

There’s nothing like the feeling that comes from reading a really, really excellent book. One whose literary power is so strong that you miss your subway stop, stay up until dawn devouring, or forgo any semblance of a social life just because you’re so damn engrossed. Finding these gems aren’t easy—what makes an enjoyable story is largely relative, not to mention there’s a lot of overrated junk out there, too—so our editors have rounded up the works that we’ve come to love.

From literary fiction by Donna Tartt, Jonathan Tropper, and Phillip Roth, historical fiction by the likes of Hillary Mantle, works of magical realism by Tom Robbins, and even a self-help guide or two, here are are the books that that have caused us to miss our train stop—and ones we recommend wholeheartedly.