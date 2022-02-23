The 12 Best Items StyleCaster Editors Tried & Would Buy Again

Scroll To See More Images

One of the best parts of working at StyleCaster is getting to try new fashion trends, lifestyle products and random gadgets. These days, the items can range from an affordable crop top on Amazon to the most effective tools for fixing work-from-home posture. We test out the good, the bad and the trendy to determine which game-changing finds you need to add to your daily life—and there are so many in-depth reviews on our site, so we’ve rounded up the SparkNotes version of all our StyleCaster editor favorites right here.

Scrolling through thousands of Amazon reviews can be daunting, and you can’t trust everything you see going viral on TikTok. We take our role in determining which crop tops are worth ordering very seriously, and would never lead you astray! Sometimes we find an innovative pair of jeans from a big name brand like Good American or universally flattering athleisure from Reformation. Other times, we test out some pretty random Amazon brands and hope for the best!

Whichever route we take, you’re sure to benefit from it, whether you seek a great wrap dress or a Theragun alternative. Below, keep reading for a roundup of the StyleCaster editorial team’s greatest finds.

This Plunging Black Crop Top

This sexy crop top

is ready to be the star of your vacation wardrobe. Whether you wear it criss-crossed or as a halter top, it is guaranteed to be flattering and stay in place.

This Adorable Flair Mini Dress

Alicia tried this affordable dress

from Amazon back in August and was instantly in love. It comes in 14 different colors so you’re set for every event.

This Flirty Floral Wrap Dress

This floral wrap dress

is perfect for your upcoming spring and summer picnics. Bella purchased it in two out of the 14 patterns available and happily added to the thousands of positive Amazon reviews.

This Epically Long Hair Extension Ponytail

If your Olaplex treatments aren’t quite getting you to Rapunzel length ponytails, these clip-in ponytail extensions will get the job done. They come in lots of colors and textures so you can find the perfect fit for your hair type.

This Colorful Workout Set

Reformation is a go-to brand for high-quality basics and the activewear line doesn’t disappoint. The Ecomove leggings have just the right amount of stretch to keep your workout and athleisure looks flexible and polished.

This Whimsical Crop Top

A top you don’t have to wear a bra with that will still make your boobs look amazing? Yes, please! This ruffled sleeve crop top

comes in 19 colors and is a must-buy for the Bridgerton Season 2 release.

This Revolutionary Posture Corrector

We spend a lot of time writing from our desks which unfortunately involves a bit of slouching. This posture corrector

is a simple yet effective solution to encourage better posture.

This Impactful Balance Disk

Another way to fix your posture is with a balance disk. This balance disk

can be used as a chair cushion for extra support during long WFH days or even a morning meditation.

These Sporty-Spice Sketchers

White sneakers will never go out of style and can (should) be worn with everything. Sketchers makes comfortable and affordable kicks that are street style approved.

These Gorgeous Heeled Boots

These creamy white boots look and feel luxurious. They were specifically designed with comfort in mind so you can look good while walking for miles.

This Functional Vintage-Inspired Denim Jumpsuit

Canadian tuxedos are in but why not skip a piece and go for a jumpsuit? Lee makes this incredible vintage-inspired option that comes in seven different colors.

These Game-Changing Dark Wash Jeans

Good American is known for making jeans in an inclusive size range of 00-32 so we were surprised when they released these jeans in just five sizes. The catch is that the jeans stretch to miraculously (and comfortably) fit an entire size range—an excellent option if your size fluctuates.

This Incredible Vibrating Massage Ball

The Wave Solo Massage Ball by Theragun is the most convenient way to do some self-care on the go. It is lightweight, portable and gives a hell of a good massage.