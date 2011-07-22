StyleCaster and DKNY: #SomethingNY

Everybody has a New York story, and no brand knows this better than DKNY.

New York is the city that never sleeps. The sharpest people from the world’s most respected disciplines come to NYC each day to test their mettle and take a shot at making it big. It’s a grind, but New Yorkers couldn’t imagine in it any other way.

Because of this, the city is in a constant state of flux-always on, and always invigorated. It’s the most vital city on earth.

DKNY was built on this vitality, and the brand’s collections reflect the spirit of New Yorkers who dress to live. Thisseason, DKNY and StyleCaster tapped five New Yorkers to share their style stories with us.

While their wardrobe choices revealed a certain side of our stylists-for-a-day, we wanted to know more about their New York states of mind and why they thrive in the greatest city on earth.

Shop DKNY now!