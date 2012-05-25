StyleCaster Does Dallas: A Night of Infinite Possibilities with Sebastian Professional and NiNiStyle [Photos]

Heels, hair and humidity: what do these all have in common? The fact that the “Dallas Dandy” and “Diva” can’t go a day without them.

That’s why StyleCaster teamed up with Nini Nyugen, the Dallas style maven herself, to bring together the city’s finest for an evening of hairstyling, heel-clacking, mixing and mingling.

Presented by Sebastian Professional, Texas’ trendsetters had their hair tinted neon and styled with NiniStyle charm. Jean Philippe (Dallas’ man-about-town) graciously opened up his namesake salon to welcome the likes of @NeimanMarcus’ Jean Scheidnes along with leading bloggers like Farah of Dallas Diva, Diamond Mahone, Charmed Valerie, and Style of Sam, as well as Dallas glam-guy (and StyleCaster’s new crush) Gregg Asher.

Looking around, we could tell you that blue is the new blonde and orange is the new auburn. But one trend that triggered some Dallas-induced drool was the shoes. Never have I ever seen a salon so jam-packed with lacquered Louboutins and fringed Ferragamos! (Seriously, look at the slide show.)

As the night progressed, party people were sent home with heaps of Sebastian Professional essentials, perfect for cocktailing together in order to create some daring, Dallas-worthy ‘dos.

And of course, we couldn’t cocktail our Sebastian Professional goodies without the help of some–well–cocktails and music. We were so fortunate to have the Dallas darling herself–none other than DJ Jennifer Miller–scratch and spin enough favorites to make the salon feel like a high-class rager.

All in all, the shin dig was a Southern-style success. Check out the gallery above to see snaps from Wednesday’s soirée, and call out your friends in the comments below!

