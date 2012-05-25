StyleCaster
StyleCaster Does Dallas: A Night of Infinite Possibilities with Sebastian Professional and NiNiStyle [Photos]

StyleCaster Does Dallas: A Night of Infinite Possibilities with Sebastian Professional and NiNiStyle [Photos]

Meghan Cross
by
StyleCaster Does Dallas: A Night of Infinite Possibilities with Sebastian Professional and NiNiStyle [Photos]
18 Start slideshow

Heels, hair and humidity: what do these all have in common? The fact that the “Dallas Dandy” and “Diva” can’t go a day without them.

That’s why StyleCaster teamed up with Nini Nyugen, the Dallas style maven herself, to bring together the city’s finest for an evening of hairstyling, heel-clacking, mixing and mingling.

Presented by Sebastian Professional, Texas’ trendsetters had their hair tinted neon and styled with NiniStyle charm. Jean Philippe (Dallas’ man-about-town) graciously opened up his namesake salon to welcome the likes of @NeimanMarcus’ Jean Scheidnes along with leading bloggers like Farah of Dallas Diva, Diamond Mahone, Charmed Valerie, and Style of Sam, as well as Dallas glam-guy (and StyleCaster’s new crush) Gregg Asher.

Looking around, we could tell you that blue is the new blonde and orange is the new auburn. But one trend that triggered some Dallas-induced drool was the shoes. Never have I ever seen a salon so jam-packed with lacquered Louboutins and fringed Ferragamos! (Seriously, look at the slide show.)

As the night progressed, party people were sent home with heaps of Sebastian Professional essentials, perfect for cocktailing together in order to create some daring, Dallas-worthy ‘dos.

And of course, we couldn’t cocktail our Sebastian Professional goodies without the help of some–well–cocktails and music. We were so fortunate to have the Dallas darling herself–none other than DJ Jennifer Miller–scratch and spin enough favorites to make the salon feel like a high-class rager.

All in all, the shin dig was a Southern-style success. Check out the gallery above to see snaps from Wednesday’s soirée, and call out your friends in the comments below!

To see more photos from Wednesday’s event, head over to StyleCaster’s Facebook page and keep an eye out for those extra snaps this week!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Hostess with the Mostest Nini Nyugen sings into a Sebastian spray can with the evenings models

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Going from bleach to blond to...neon?

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross with the ladies of Neiman Marcus, including the brains behind @NeimanMarcus Jean Scheidnes

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Jean Philippe striking a pose with his lovely models

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Lots of locks, lots of laughs

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Some of our guests even showed up in Nini Nyugen's creations - check out that tunic!

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Fashion blogger Farah Fleurima the 'Dallas Diva' and sister, Karine.

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Love that clutch.

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Sebastian Professional was the guest of honor

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Sebastian product ready for mixing, matching and cocktailing

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

StyleCaster's Emily Washkowitz and Meghan Cross with NiniStyle and Jean Philippe

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Everyone loves a good photo opp

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Two Dallas Divas: Nini Nyugen with friend Gregg Asher

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Purple is the new henna highlight

Photo: Fernando Rojas/Fernando Rojas

Sebastian for all styles

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

DJ Jennifer Miller and co-DJ Paul stole the show

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Silly in stripes

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

Models strike a 'tude for Jean Philippe's guests

Photo: Fernando Rojas/

