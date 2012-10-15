StyleCaster Top 10: Scarlett Johansson Single Again, Indie Fashion Mags To Know, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Scarlett Johansson is single again, apparently. [People]

2. From AnOther to Zoo, an A-Z guide to indie fashion magazines. [TheCut]

3. So yeah, Fox’s ultra-conservative talking head Glenn Beck is selling jeans now. [Uproxx]

4. Six buzzy bands to know before CMJ. [Nylon]

5. Diane von Furstenberg “not sure” how her wrap dress found its way onto Ann Romney. [Fashionista]

6. The Great Gatsby soundtrack could feature music from Lady Gaga and Prince. [Vulture]

7. Five creative ways for Brad Pitt to spend his $7 million Chanel payday. [The Vivant]

8. Ten products to keep in your “for emergencies” beauty kit. [BeautyHigh]

9. Suits, suits, suits. [Bullett]

10. Azealia Banks and Cara Delevingne are awesome fashion BFFs at this weekend’s Mermaid Ball. [MTV Style]