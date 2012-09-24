StyleCaster’s Daily Top 10: It’s A Boy For Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ungaro Headed to Paris, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10

1. The Times’ Critical Shopper likens Proenza Schouler’s Chieko bag to something a “midlevel male account manager might use to lug his Dell laptop on a commuter flight to Buffalo.” [NYT]

2. Unagro’s back! (Sans the Lohan situation ). [WWD]

3. Kate Moss is weaing clogs. Translation: We’ll all be wearing clogs. [Grazia]

4. What’s that? Your life won’t be complete without owning Phillip Lim’s Spring ’13 floral Pashli right this very second? [Moda Operandi]

5. Fashion’s recent feline fever gets taken one step further with some of fall’s biggest ad campaigns reimagined … with cats. [Fashionista]

6. See Milan’s best (not-so-civilian) looks in this street-style roundup [Fashionologie]

7. Bullett‘s love affair with underrated “Glee” guy Harry Shum, Jr. continues. [Bullett]

8. Among bright yellow and bad hair, serious clevage was another major trend at the Emmys. See all the, um, biggest looks. [The Frisky]

9. Sarah Michelle Gellar welcomes a baby boy. (And we wish the CW would welcome back “Ringer”). [Us Weekly]

10. Kelly Osbourne’s Emmy manicure cost a quarter of a million dollars. Yes, that’s $250,000. [Racked]