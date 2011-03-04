StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup: Pretty Little Things

These past few weeks we have seen some of our most impressive Daily Mirrors to date! While I normally gravitate towards edgier ensembles, I’m loving all the feminine details and lace StyleCaster members have been embracing. It was hard to choose, but here are my favorite looks from the past week!
Want to be featured next week? Show me how you mix patterns!
Emerald's style is a great example of vintage done right. You can see her in more modern looks on her blog, Sunday Crossbow, but her incredible vintage shots are definitely my faves.
This past week during Style Chat, one of our Twitter friends asked us how to wear pants very similar to Chanelle's so I had to include her picture! Wearing this sort of pant is easier said than done, so I give major props to Chanelle for making it look effortless and awesome!
Mixing feminine and modern in one outfit is very much an art and Megan masters it! Also, How amazing is this dress?
I have to give credit to Zi for this awesome photo! The pose alone is perfection, but I'm further impressed with how you can see the lightness of the skirt that seems to be blowing in the wind.
I first came across Lena's style on her blog Quality Rivets, and I'm continually impressed with her ability to make an outfit something special and yet completely wearable at the same time. The coloring of this photo is what initially caught my eye, but the headwrap is what made it one of my faves!
Neutral colors are where it's at for Spring, but Bea provides the perfect transitional inspiration by adding cream lace tights and a muted cargo jacket to her romper and sandals.