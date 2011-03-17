StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup: Playful for Spring

Rachel Siegel
While it’s currently the first beautiful day NYC has seen in a while, I’m never one to jump the gun and walk out in premature ensembles of shorts and sandals. Recently, however, StyleCaster members have been bringing out the prettiest Springtime outfits in theirDaily Mirrors, giving us lessons in dressing for warmer weather whenever it finally comes to stay. By playing with prints and pastels and using sunshine and windblown hair as accessories, these girls won me over with the best looks from the past week!

You could be featured next week! Show us your sense of style by uploading to Daily Mirror!

Milky Way by Delmy Rivera

All in the Details by Tess Pare-Mayer

Pinky Pink by Beth Jones

Young and Innocent by Tess Pare-Mayer

Spring Feeling by Kim Siroyt

13/03/2011 by Fernanda Valenzuela

