StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup: Our Most Stylish Members This Week

Hats off to this week’s most stylish StyleCaster members who are providing some much needed outfit inspiration before the weekend ensues. Apparently baseball caps and Blair Waldorf bows are old news – enter the flat brimmed hat and braided headband, two beloved trends that our readers are wearing with style this season. Keep scrolling to check out their fun summer looks and to get some styling inspiration of your own. And of course, let us know whose look you like best in the comments below!

Nadia Froufrouu



While NYC’s recent heat wave would having us ditching the leggings in this look, we’re loving the rest of Nadia’s ensemble especially her basic black topper. Use the fun accessory to shield your eyes from the sun’s UV rays, or add in a pair of shades to go completely incognito.



Christina Chang



In this look Christina channels the ultimate boho California gal. When you’re pairing a printed mini dress with a fringe cardigan, we like to think that a braided headband is a natural go-to accessory. MK Olsen, eat your heart out.



Tuuli



Instead of going the boho route, Tuuli uses accessories to give a basic t-shirt dress and flats pairing a quirky touch.

Arielle Nachmani



A StyleCaster Daily Mirror veteran, Arielle is the master of eclectic pairings. A great flat brimmed hat works especially well here when paired with a crop top, as the extra coverage compensates for a bit of belly baring.



Mel Oooo



Not that Mel needs a headband to tame her super short locks, but we like the contrast the black band provides against her platinum cropped cut. It gives her a nice downtown vibe to offset the feminine floral leggings and black mini in this look.

