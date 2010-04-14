StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup – The Most Stylish Members This Week

This week, floral prints, short-sleeved jackets, and bare legs ruled the NYC streets, and our StyleCaster members were apparently in a similar sartorial mindset. The following chic ladies uploaded Daily Mirror outfits that provided some serious Spring inspiration, giving us every reason to finally forgo our head-to-toe black for a little something brighter (and lighter).

To be considered for next week’s Daily Mirror Roundup, upload your favorite looks to our Daily Mirror application and you might become one of the chosen few!

Heraid Castillo



Our current predilection for floral prints already has us loving this look, but Heraid scores some points for incorporating two more of our favorite trends du jour: menswear-inspired oxford lace-ups and belly-baring tops.

Denni Elias



Sequin dresses, sky-high platform boots, and geometric statement necklaces are a no-brainer for this coquette Parisian. Throw in a signature high bun and you’re bound to catch every street style photogs’ eye. Looks like Denni already has that one figured out.

Lena Antonacci



While wearing socks with sandals has been perhaps one of the most detested fashion faux pas of the past (think cringe-worthy Tevas plus thick Hanes combos) the Spring ’10 runways brought it back with a sweet yet stylish makeover. Models on the runways of Burberry, Marni, and Rochas first re-introduced us to the modernized combo, but here Lena shows us how to get the look off the runway.

Tuuli



Back for a second time in our roundup is Tuuli who is decidedly the most stylish preteen we’ve ever encountered watch out Tavi! Here, Tuuli rocks a bold floral jacket that’s perfect for the warmer months with shortened elbow-length sleeves.

Sarah Brougham



We’re all about the boho schoolgirl vibe that Sarah gives off with the ensemble above. Take a cue from this style-setter and mix a lacey top with a printed skirt. Throw in a quilted bucket back and chunky boots and this look has us thinking trend alert.