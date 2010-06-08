StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup – The Most Stylish Members This Week!

Not that our calendars need any more penciling, er, typing in, but this week’s roundup of stylish gals are inspiring us to add just a few more cocktail attire-worthy events to that already loaded summer lineup. Frothy, flowy skirts, ruffles, sequins, and fun footwear worn by the lovely ladies below are having us rethink that whole summer BBQ thing in favor of a fun dance marathon instead. Rooftop dance parties anyone? What do you think of these StyleCaster members’ looks? Let us know if they’re fashion trends in the making in the comments below!

Fernanda Lucila Garza



Fernanda pairs this ruffled skirt with uber feminine lace up platforms for a retro silhouette. With this kind flirty outfit, a night of salsa dancing might be next up on our weekend rosters.

Arielle Nachmani



While Barbie pink isn’t usually our thing, Arielle tones the color done with a nude embellished skirt and silver Jessica Simpson platforms that steal away a bit of the attention perfect for an Upper East Side fete.

Hannaliis Ruuven



We might choose a different setting to wear this lacy confection (read: less graffiti park, more ballroom), but that doesn’t lessen this girly ensemble’s appeal. Take a cue from Hannaliis and offset an ultra femme skirt with a sexy swath of exposed skin.

Want to be considered for next week’s Daily Mirror Roundup, upload your favorite looks to our Daily Mirror application and show off your style!

Related:

Five Fashion Trendsetters Making Waves In The Blogosphere

Fallie – Summer Inspiration