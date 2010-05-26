StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup – The Most Stylish Members This Week

As Memorial Day weekend quickly approaches, it’s that dreaded time again. Time. To. Pack. We’d glady rather sit on our hands and pout in the middle of our living rooms, if it would do us any good. But, here we are anyway thinking about what to bring for our weekend getaways. No better time then for some style inspiration to get our packing started. We looked to our own members this weekend for said inspiration check out their outfits below and let us know what you think!

Tuuli:



Usually the rule with a shirt goes, you either tuck it in or leave it all hanging out. Tuuli doesn’t seem to care for either, and as a matter of fact, now that we’ve seen her sport the look with such success, we’re leaning the same way. A t-shirt dress semi-tucked into jean shorts with a statement belt peeking out from underneath is next on our list of looks to try. Memorial Day weekend might just be the perfect opportunity for a test run.



Trang



If you’re headed to a BBQ on the beach this weekend, go bright! Trang’s pop of yellow paired with a bright blue jacket is the perfect way to ring in the summer season and ensures that she’ll turn heads at any party. Plus that full-skirted silhouette would add a touch of whimsy come evening cocktails.

Nadia Froufrouu



To shade the sun that will (fingers crossed!) show its face for the weekend, we’re a wide-brimmed hat like Nadia’s above is the way to go. It’s a double-doer: sun protection and chic accessory in one.

Annie Cullen



Rompers made a big push last summer but show no sign of slowing down. Here Annie pairs hers with cool-hued tights, but weather permitting, we’ll be ditching the stretchies and showing some leg. Take note: A floral crossbody bag is the perfect addition to a fun summer ensemble!



Denni Elias



It’s all about the accessories when it comes to emulating Denni’s sexy summer look above. With these lace-up ribbon platforms (great for hanging on events held on the grass no sinking stilettos here!) and a pair of quirky shades, you can keep the rest of your pieces simple and still muster up some serious sartorial envy. Plus, black shorts and a white tank are the perfect blank canvas for all of your fun and funky accessories.

Want to be featured for our next Daily Mirror Roundup? Register for StyleCaster and upload your best look to the Daily Mirror app and watch to see if your name comes up in our next post!

