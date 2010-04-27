StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup – The Most Stylish Members This Week

We don’t know about you, but this rainy-one-day, 75-degrees-and-sunny-the-next weather has us feeling a bit bipolar with our wardrobes. After finally retiring our coats and pants combos and swapping out for lighter trenches paired with dresses sans tights, there have been days when we’ve seriously regretted the decision.

Fortunately, this week’s batch of Daily Mirror favorites gave us some tricks for transitional dressing that are lighter but play with layers for those rainy spring days. Legwear is the way to go ladies, but ditch the dowdy stockings and take a clue from our style inspirations below.



Sanna Nilsson:



After an entire winter of wearing black tights, it’s time to freshen up the look. Try layering a pair of lacy bike shorts on top that peek out from underneath a sweater dress for a little playful peekaboo. Try these lace bike shorts ($14.95) by New York & Company.

Christina Chang:



These trompe l’oeil garter tights are a cheeky way to work with basic black not to mention adding a dose of sex appeal.

Jenna Igneri:



If you just can’t bear to wear pants any longer, throw on some denim shorts over tights like Jenna to give your ensemble a spring-forward look without sacrificing warmth.

Lena Antonacci:



Luckily for shivering gams, itsy-bitsy minis have been put on the backburner and are giving way to longer hemlines. But while this may have your legs covered, you’ll still need some coverage to keep your tootsies from freezing off. If you’re itching to whip out your summer sandals, pair them with socks the sandals-with-socks look is having a moment just ask Burberry’s Christopher Bailey.

Linn Seljeset:



We give Linn credit for donning her denim cutoffs amidst the snowbanks, but hey, at least she’s sensible enough to throw on a bit of legwear underneath. Linn goes the patterned route to give the look a little extra something special. Paired with a plaid button down and fur vest, the swiss dot tights give the look a modern take on the boho vibe.

Tuuli:



Yet again, Tuuli is all over the latest fashion trends, but she’s no fashion follower. Tuuli takes to the knee high socks trend that was all over the Spring and Fall 2010 runways, but we love that she makes her white patterned versions more of a focal point than an added accessory.

Want to be in on our next Daily Mirror roundup? Register for StyleCaster and upload your best looks here!