StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup: Effortless Chic

Rachel Siegel
The transition of seasons can create complications for even the most style-savvy; Do you wear the previous or upcoming season’s trends? What items are too wintry or too aggressive for early spring? Add that to the nutty weather we’ve been experiencing lately and you have more variables than an algebraic formula!

However, I’ve learned that the transitional complications are no match to the savvy StyleCaster members. My favorite Daily Mirrors this week range from the sweet to the structured, from playful prints to preppy with a twist, from winter layers to sundresses and everything in between.

American Dreamer by Valerie Werner Longo

Minneapolis Affair by Kitty Cotten

Peeking Through the Clouds by Christing Chang

Polka Dot by Alina Anghel

Tribal Prepster by Beth Jones

