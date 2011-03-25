StyleCaster Daily Mirror Roundup: Effortless Chic

The transition of seasons can create complications for even the most style-savvy; Do you wear the previous or upcoming season’s trends? What items are too wintry or too aggressive for early spring? Add that to the nutty weather we’ve been experiencing lately and you have more variables than an algebraic formula!

However, I’ve learned that the transitional complications are no match to the savvy StyleCaster members. My favorite Daily Mirrors this week range from the sweet to the structured, from playful prints to preppy with a twist, from winter layers to sundresses and everything in between.



You could be featured next week! Show us your sense of style by uploading your Daily Mirror!