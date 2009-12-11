StyleCaster Daily Mirror: The Images That Inspire Us Straight From Our Community

I hope that you are enjoying our facelift and the new features on StyleCaster. I have to say that the one feature I am the most excited about is our Daily Mirror. It’s a visual diary of your daily sartorial adventures and it keeps me entertained for hours. So much so that every week I will highlight a few of my favorite Daily Mirror diaries and introduce you to the people in the StyleCaster community that influence us. You can love them too by clicking on the heart. Here are some highlights from this week.

1. Janice Chou (above): The red lipstick and origami dress totally inspire us for the holidays. We also love her smart separates and statement glasses.

2. Morgan Nelson



We can tell that Morgan likes to have fun with her wardrobe so we are keeping a close eye on all of her upcoming combinations.



3. Shooter Rose



Shooter is obviously stunning, but what we love most is her girl-next-door vibe and infectious smile.

4. Jooyoun Kim



Joo has style for days. She’s already uploaded plenty of style inspiration and I’m waiting on edge to see what she will wear next.



5. Meg Clark



The cool collage caught our eye, but the devil is in the details. More pictures, Meg! We can’t wait.



6. Taylor Sterling



Taylor looks like she has a closet filled with ammunition for any occasion. We are watching you closely and hearting everything you post, Taylor.

7. Elaine Fluffball & Peggymarie Merck



Between Elaine’s polka dot headband and Peggymarie’s fur vest, they pretty much have the major trends covered.