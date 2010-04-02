StyleCaster Daily Mirror: Check Out Our Most Stylish Members This Week!

As much as our daily wardrobe choices are inspired by our favorite celebrities and designers, we often get just as much style inspiration from all of you– our loyal StyleCaster members. This week, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks that StyleCaster’s most stylish followers posted to their Daily Mirrors to highlight who’s inspiring us most at the moment. Want in? Upload your favorite looks to our Daily Mirror application and next week, you could be one of the lucky chosen few! Check out this week’s fabulous fashionistas, below.



Tuuli



Tuuli plays around with one of our favorite looks of the moment, breton stripes, and layers her shirt and jackets impeccably for an ultra cool Alex Wang-inspired ensemble.

Bianca Caampued & Mel Oooo



Left: Ever since our Disney-World-with-the-family days, fannypacks have been completely off of our radars, and happily so– that is, until we saw Bianca sporting this version by Uniqlo. Paired with a leather jacket and feminine frock, the bag previously reserved for moms everywhere gets a much cooler reputation, as Bianca demonstrates above.

Right: First of all, we’re suckers for polka dots this season. Second? If you can rock the socks and heels look a la Burberry, like Mel does so suitably above, we’ll give you instant style cred. Love the look.



Delmy Rivera



This outfit immediately caught our eyes– mostly due to the delicious spring hue of this lavender skirt. Longer hemlines are back in style, and Delmy shows here that the look can still be worn with a youthful aesthetic.

Arielle Nachmani



There’s a reason why Arielle titled this Daily Mirror picture “Playhouse.” We love how she paired her vintage Mickey tee and floral skirt with some lacy shorts from H&M that barely peek out from underneath. It’s the ultimate girly-girl-meets-downtown-hipster ensemble.

