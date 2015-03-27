Stylecaster Creators Throws A Selfie Filled Studio Party

StyleCaster Creators transformed their studio into selfie central last night to experiment with lighting, style shots with amazing designers, and of course, to help guests take a killer selfie. An intimate group of 40 bloggers and social influencers gathered in the NYC studio which was transformed into 4 different lighting set ups.

There was a 3d lighting station, an anti-gravity station (aka helium balloons and a trampoline set in front of a backdrop of stars), a design-your-own-background station with dozens of colored paper options to choose from, and an 80 square foot metallic mosaic station. Artist Max Steiner brought his custom faceted glass cat helmets and twisted rabbit masks while designer Jason Brickhill brought hand made holographic shirt designs to the party to dress guests up for even more stylish shots.

This was also an amazing opportunity to meet and greet with StyleCaster’s first season of commissioned artists: DJ and photographer Leslie Kirchhoff, motion graphics artist John McLaughlin, graphic designer and artist Emily Armstrong, and the wildly popular illustration Sew Sketchy. Naturally, Kirchhoff provided music for the night while guests danced the night away, toasting and sipping on champagne provided by Piper-Heidsieck. There were also surprise pizzas hidden around the studio as a fun, reenergizing treat. Click through the gallery above to see some of the fun!

