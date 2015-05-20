StyleCaster Creators Celebrates Summer With a Rooftop Party!

To celebrate the soft launch of our new program StyleCaster Creators — and, well, the start of summer — we took over the rooftop at Soho House New York for a poolside party. The afternoon affair featured a massive 90-pound block of ice that People’s Pops shaved down into artisanal snow cones flavored with lemons, limes, ginger, cilantro and Herradura Tequila. Guests were then invited to get creative and design their own fresh flower crowns, taught by floral expert Crowns by Christy. For those with less than green thumbs, a metallic tattoo station and friendship bracelet bar were located next to the pool, where, in true Creators spirit, party-goers were encouraged to choose a bracelet, give it to a stranger, and make a new friend.

The spring cast of StyleCaster Creators’ commissioned artists also left their own unique stamp on the event: Leslie Kirchhoff set the mood behind the DJ booth, as well as accessorized some specialty cocktails with her home-made Disco Cubes — square edged ice cubes filled with fresh fruits and flowers, John McLaughlin designed a dancing fuzzy gif movie, and artists Emily Armstrong and Sew Sketchy illustrated original postcards as gifts for the 150 attendees. Check out the gallery above for pictures from the fun afternoon!

Stylecaster Creators empowers digital-first artists and talent to create innovative, original work. Their monthly event series provides playful environments where creatives can meet new faces and get inspired. Follow along in all the creative fun through the hashtag #SCCreators on Instagram!