StyleCaster & Brian Reyes Go East

The StyleCaster team headed out east for the second group outing this summer to host a tent at the Bridgehampton Polo followed by a lovely cocktail party at the sprawling, gorgeously revamped Montauk Yacht Club co-hosted by one our favorite designers, Brian Reyes.

Joining us for the day/night were friends Kelly Bensimon, Bettina Prentice, Scott Buccheit, and Hedi Ferjani amongst others.

As we nibbled on the Yacht Club’s delicious hors d’oeuvres (I’m begging for their tomato bruschetta recipe–hopefully to follow in our new Food for Thought column soon) and sipped drinks by my favorite boutique tequila, Tanteo, I suddenly looked up mid-conversation to realize that #1) It’s August, which means #2) Summer o’ fun ’09 is 2/3 over. Sad but true. So here’s to another five weeks of beaching, sunning, funning, and behaving altogether inappropriately. Let’s enjoy it while we can. xoxo

Designer Brian Reyes and Lisa Ellis



Scott Buccheit and Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Jessica Karcher, David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg, Titina von Waldow, and Bettina Prentice

Cristina Civetta and Hedi Ferjani

Douglas Marshall, Nick Dietz, and friends

Tanteo tequila and Lady Fleur flowers–two of my favorite things