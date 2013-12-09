Party Recap: StyleCaster Closes Out Art Basel at Nikki Beach

StyleCaster closed out this year’s Art Basel festivities with an event at Nikki Beach. The evening started off with an intimate dinner with the StyleCaster team and the Most Stylish Miami honorees such as Danielle Parets and Rachael Russell, where guests sipped on cocktails by Tequila REVOLUCION.
Post dinner, the event opened up into a dance party like no other where influencers like Madison Hildebrand of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listings were in attendance. Guests also enjoyed with music by DJ Theory and DJ M.O.S. And in true Art Basel spirit, visual artist Gregory Siff was on site and created two custom pieces at the party, featuring our company mission to bring “Style To the People”.
Check out the gallery above for all the fun!
Gregory Siff embracing StyleCaster's company mission, "Style to the People", in a custom piece of art created at our event!
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
DJ Theory and DJ M.O.S. take a break from the turntables to pose for a picture.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg and visual artist, Gregory Siff.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
One of our Most Stylish Miami honorees, Rachel Russell.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Addie Hall, Madison Hildebrand of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, Gregory Siff, and John 'Sicky' Hildebrand.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Another one of our Most Stylish Miami honorees, Danielle Parets with Alan Smurfit.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Guests take a break from partying to pose for the camera.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Gregory Siff caught in action creating his second piece of art during the event!
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Michael Miraflor and Christina Marino.
Photo:
Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.
Guests trying to get a sneak peak at Gregory Siff in action!
Photo:
Patrick McMullan
Most Stylish honoree Rachel Russell and Michael Tomei.
Photo:
Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.
Photo:
Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.