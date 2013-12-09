Party Recap: StyleCaster Closes Out Art Basel at Nikki Beach

StyleCaster closed out this year’s Art Basel festivities with an event at Nikki Beach. The evening started off with an intimate dinner with the StyleCaster team and the Most Stylish Miami honorees such as Danielle Parets and Rachael Russell, where guests sipped on cocktails by Tequila REVOLUCION.

Post dinner, the event opened up into a dance party like no other where influencers like Madison Hildebrand of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listings were in attendance. Guests also enjoyed with music by DJ Theory and DJ M.O.S. And in true Art Basel spirit, visual artist Gregory Siff was on site and created two custom pieces at the party, featuring our company mission to bring “Style To the People”.

Check out the gallery above for all the fun!