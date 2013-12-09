StyleCaster
Share

Party Recap: StyleCaster Closes Out Art Basel at Nikki Beach

What's hot
StyleCaster

Party Recap: StyleCaster Closes Out Art Basel at Nikki Beach

by
Party Recap: StyleCaster Closes Out Art Basel at Nikki Beach
13 Start slideshow

StyleCaster closed out this year’s Art Basel festivities with an event at Nikki Beach. The evening started off with an intimate dinner with the StyleCaster team and the Most Stylish Miami honorees such as Danielle Parets and Rachael Russell, where guests sipped on cocktails by Tequila REVOLUCION.

Post dinner, the event opened up into a dance party like no other where influencers like Madison Hildebrand of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listings were in attendance. Guests also enjoyed with music by DJ Theory and DJ M.O.S. And in true Art Basel spirit, visual artist Gregory Siff was on site and created two custom pieces at the party, featuring our company mission to bring “Style To the People”.

Check out the gallery above for all the fun!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Gregory Siff embracing StyleCaster's company mission, "Style to the People", in a custom piece of art created at our event!

Photo: Patrick McMullan

DJ Theory and DJ M.O.S. take a break from the turntables to pose for a picture.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg and visual artist, Gregory Siff.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

One of our Most Stylish Miami honorees, Rachel Russell.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Addie Hall, Madison Hildebrand of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, Gregory Siff, and John 'Sicky' Hildebrand.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Another one of our Most Stylish Miami honorees, Danielle Parets with Alan Smurfit.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Guests take a break from partying to pose for the camera.

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Gregory Siff caught in action creating his second piece of art during the event!

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Michael Miraflor and Christina Marino.

Photo: Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.

Guests trying to get a sneak peak at Gregory Siff in action!

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Most Stylish honoree Rachel Russell and Michael Tomei.

Photo: Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.

Blogger Nicky Watts of Nicky Watts In A Box.

Photo: Clint Spaulding/Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.

See you next year Basel!

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder’s Cozy Aspen Living Room

Shop This Room: Aerin Lauder’s Cozy Aspen Living Room
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share