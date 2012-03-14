Community Trend Watch: Bold Prints

One of the most exciting aspects of fashion, lifestyle, beauty and creative life in general is the constant hunt for the next trend or idea that will influence and evolve the way we go about our daily lives. This constant movement is one of the reasons style — especially when its completely original — is so exciting. One of our favorite ways to track trends and predict what will come next is by looking to you, our lovely readers, and what your favorite indulgences and inspirations are. With the launch of the new StyleCaster.com, staying up to date on what our stylistas are crushing on has never been easier.

We’re looking to you to determine what the trend of the moment is! Every week, we’ll be doing a round-up of a common theme and including the community members who sculpted that week’s trend in a slideshow.

Want to be included? Click the “share something” button on the homepage to post something (photo, product or article) that goes along with the weekly trend, then drop a link to your post in the comments section of this article.

The results of each week’s “Community Trend Watch” will be posted on Fridays- so check back to see if your post was included!

This week, it was all about bold prints. Maybe it’s the miraculous warm weather or the stylish energy surging through our souls after a fabulous fashion month, but everyone seems ready to take a bit of a risk. Some StyleCaster members chose to show their love of a good print through a personal ensemble while others turned to editorials and interior decoration to express their print-hungry style aesthetic.

Click through the slideshow above for nine StyleCaster submissions that got us thinking, “Are we doing enough with the prints in our closet?”

Do you want to influence the next trend article? Make sure you’ve registered for a StyleCaster profile and get to posting!