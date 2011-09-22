StyleCaster
Style Your Maxi Skirt From Summer To Fall

Style Your Maxi Skirt From Summer To Fall

Jessica Rubin
Style Your Maxi Skirt From Summer To Fall
Many of us have had a grand ol’ time frolicking around all summer in our favorite maxi skirts. I love the versatility of long skirts and the ease with which you can dress them down or amp them up for a night out. Now that the colder weather is coming, I am reluctant to relinquish my long skirts that always make me feel like a trendy, modern-day princess.

For all you stylistas out there who are experiencing the same feelings of woe at the thought of parting with your lengthy skirts, have no fear! We’ve put together a collection of shoes and tops you can pair with your maxi skirts to make them fall appropriate. Want to add some new flair to your wardrobe? We’ve got some great cold-weather skirt options too.

Click through for inspiration and let us know what your favorite piece is!

MM6 x Opening Ceremony Long Overlay Skirt, Barneys CO-OP, $445

Dip Back Maxi Skirt, ASOS, $73.18

Velvet Burnout Maxi Skirt, Forever 21, $29.80

Long Skirt, Zara, $59.90

Verty Hot Spots Leopard Skirt, Tobi, $40

Alexander Wang Cropped Chunky-Knit Cotton-Blended Sweater, The OutNet, $230

Kaylee Tankus Sculpted Shoulder Blazer, Tobi, $192

Polka Dot Sweater, Forever 21, $22.80

Paneled Leather Jacket, Gap, $298

Boulder Knit Sweater, NastyGal, $48

DV Paloma Concealed Wedge Ankle Boot, ASOS, $173.80

Jeffrey Campbell Rosie Cutout Combat Boot, NastyGal, $258

Cap-Toe Ankle Boot, Zara, $129

Deena & Ozzy Wedge Bootie, Urban Outfitters, $79

Ankle Booties, H&M, $24.95

