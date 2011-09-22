Style Your Maxi Skirt From Summer To Fall

Many of us have had a grand ol’ time frolicking around all summer in our favorite maxi skirts. I love the versatility of long skirts and the ease with which you can dress them down or amp them up for a night out. Now that the colder weather is coming, I am reluctant to relinquish my long skirts that always make me feel like a trendy, modern-day princess.

For all you stylistas out there who are experiencing the same feelings of woe at the thought of parting with your lengthy skirts, have no fear! We’ve put together a collection of shoes and tops you can pair with your maxi skirts to make them fall appropriate. Want to add some new flair to your wardrobe? We’ve got some great cold-weather skirt options too.

