Style Tips: What to Wear to a Classic Thanksgiving Meal

Whether you’re with your family, your best friend’s family, or your boyfriend’s family on Thanksgiving–or perhaps all three at once, you’ll want to be dressed appropriately. The key to dressing up for Thanksgiving is to wear something comfortable. The amount of food you’re bound to gobble up during dinner is probably more than you usually eat in a week!

Milly’s Beaded Cashmere Sweater, $229.50, at theoutnet.com

A tight fitting dress, pair of pants, or high waisted skirt might turn out to be terribly uncomfortable as your tummy starts filling up. Stick with a sweater dress or a shirt dress for comfort and style. The embellished detailing dresses up an otherwise casual approach and adds a sophisticated feel to promote your sense of style.

Calvin Klein Zanza Flat, $93, at zappos.com

Expect to be on your feet in the kitchen helping family members and friends alike prepare the Thanksgiving meal. Your best bet would be wearing kitten heels or a cute pair of flats.

Statement Necklace, $68, at usa.frenchconnection.com

Keep your accessories practical. You’ll want to wear fewer rings and bracelets as they could get in the way of cooking, and focus on a nice pair of earrings or a statement necklace. This necklace is a good fit for Thanksgiving because of its autumn color arrangement and feminine appeal.

Sequined Boyfriend Blazer, $160, at topshop.com

It’s going to be chilly outside, so you’ll want to be prepared with a jacket. Take your look to new levels with this fun and flashy blazer. The bronze sequins are subtle enough that you stand out without looking over-dressed.