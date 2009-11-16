Style Tips: Twilight Series Style – It’s A New Moon

It seems as if Gareth Pugh‘s design inspiration since he began his womenswear collection in 2005 has been based off vampires. The color palettes which he works with each season emulate a dark glamour, the kind of mysterious style that we would expect from a real-life vamp. The Fall 2009 collection surpassed expectations, as he brought hues of horror and wonder together to create one-of-a-kind, ready-to-wear pieces. And, Twilight‘s New Moon is coming out this week, we’ve never been more in the mood for Vampires. Here’s how to replicate this look without sucking all of the life out of your wallet.

(1) Black bodycon biker jacket, $135, at topshop.com; (2) Colorblock lasor-cut top, $38, at ardenb.com; (3) Alice + Olivia black faux leather leggings, $198, at chickdowntown.com; (4) Pyramid stud belt, $55, at guessbymarciano.com; (5) China doll foundation, $50, ulta.com; (6) Rouge allure lip colour, $30, at chanel.com; (7) Bobbi Brown goldstone long-wear eye palette, $40, at barneys.com; (8) Black zip peep toe bootie, $29.80, at forever21.com; (9) Black athena elastic bracelet, $6.80, at forever21.com; (10) Gucci suede drawstring purse, $250, at archivevintage.com; (11) Nigrum serpentis gothic ring, $21, at onlinegothic.co.uk.