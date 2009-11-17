Style Tips: Stand Out With A Studded Accessory

Object Of Desire
Billabong Kate Belt, $26, at swell.com
Reason #1
This studded belt is a cute and casual accessory to pair with jeans and a tee. It could even be paired with a loose fitting dress to cinch the waist.
Reason #2
The leather used is vegan leather, which is a specifically designed animal-friendly substitute to leather in the form of microfiber material.
Reason #3
Inspired by none other than Kristen Stewart of Twilight and New Moon, this studded belt is the perfect piece to segue your style into that of a modern day vampire in disguise.