Style Tips: A Holiday Look Straight From the Runway

If you’re experiencing anxiety over what to wear to that upcoming holiday fete, take a hint from Derek Lam‘s fall 2009 collection. Instead of breaking the bank over a head-to-toe sequin frock, this festive sparkly ensemble can be easily recreated by pairing separates you already own (like that sequin tee you’ve been waiting to wear) with a few additional affordable pieces. Known for his easy to wear but luxurious-looking all-American sportswear, one thing Lam knows how to do right is to make a woman look downright sexy. And we wouldn’t mind getting a little bit of his magic touch. Here are some pieces to get you started.

(1) Old Navy Wool Blend Tab-Waist Coast, $89.50, at oldnavy.com; (2) Calypso St. Barth Almond Sequin Mesh Blouse, $165, at calypso-celle.com; (3) Ann Taylor Loft Black Embossed Skinny Belt, at stylecaster.com; (4) Foley + Corinna Burgundy Satin Skirt with Black Waist Band, $189, at shopbop.com; (5) Treesje Harlow Burgundy Harlow Clutch, $211, at endless.com; (6) House of Harlow 1960 Cream Aztec Bangle, $72.50, at piperlime.gap.com; (7) Stila Smoky Eye Talking Palette, $40, at sephora.com; (8) Sam Edelman Taupe Sofia Boot, $149, at piperlime.gap.com; (9) Forever21Gold and Pink Alicia Dangle Earrings, $4.80, at forever21.com