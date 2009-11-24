Style Tips: Gossip Girl Style – Serena Van Der Woodsen’s Style Evolution

Season three of Gossip Girl is in full swing and Serena is back to her party girl ways (or at least her wardrobe is). Since her graduation from Constance, Serena has seriously glammed up her style with curve-hugging ensembles and sky-high heels. Gossip Girl costume designer Eric Daman says, “from a fashion stand-point, Serena’s in a little bit of an identity crisis.” In season two, S had a tousled Kate Moss devil-may-care look, but this season her old party girl style seems to be returning as she tries to figure out who she is post-grad. From barely-there mini dresses to slinky tops and embellished jackets, Serena’s looks always has a certain pizazz. Add in mussed up hair and a shot of über-confidence and you’ll be ready to rule the city streets just like S. You know you love me. XOXO.