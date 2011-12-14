Style Tip: Add A Splash Of Color

Excuse me while I jump for joy over the release ofPantone’s color of 2012 — Tangerine Tango. But let’s call it like it is: orange. I swear, this was done purely to please me. Orange can add a splash of happiness to any outfit.

But should we stop there? No. While we’re at it let’s just throw in a bunch of color for the winter season. While I understand some of you may not be too keen on wearing a full-on neon outfit — which I understand — there’s no shame in throwing one little burst of color into your daily get-up. My three favorite shades for this winter are orange (duh), yellow, and blue.

So I’ve rounded up my top ten picks for men and women to make your outfit street-style-bait this winter! ‘Cause if anyone is going to love a bright accessory, it’s going to be thephotogs.