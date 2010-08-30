Style Timeline: Drew Barrymore From Florals And Mary Janes To Fashion Icon

Drew Barrymore is unique even within the realm of the outliers that comprise Hollywood. Heir to a veritable film dynasty, this 36 year-old may now be a beauty model, director, producer and actress, but she didn’t achieve it all without more twists and turns than the Pacific Coast Highway.

With a mom who could swap notes with the likes of Brooke Shield’s mother and Joe Jackson, Drew spent her tween years hanging out at industry parties and Studio 54 until taking an inevitable stint in rehab before she was old enough to take high school entrance exams. In case it’s news, the Cali-native also starred in one of the most famous sci-fi films of all time, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, at the insane age of five.

Psychologists should probably study the resilient A-lister, but if you want more info you can always pick up her memoir, Little Girl Lost, published when she was just 14 (pre-Poison Ivy). We relish a good factoid, but what we’re really interested in are her fashion transitions from baby doll dresses and ringlets to ’90s poster child and the cool boho glam chick of today. Take a trip down Drew Barrymore Lane with us in the slideshow above.