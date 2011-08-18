Style Standoff: Zooey Deschanel Vs Elizabeth Banks

The film “My Idiot Brother” has a lot of hot chicks in it who appreciate fashion, which makes us appreciate it even though its title is a little dumb! Two of said hot chicks, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks both opted for two tone cocktail attire for the film’s LA premiere, which can only mean one thing. It’s a style standoff.

Zooey Deschanel wore a very bold black and white Stella McCartneydress with Casadei heels and a clutch byKilian by Kilian Hennessy. Not one to shy away from things like a peplum skirt and neck ruffles, Zooey pulls off the look, but it’s still skewing clown-in-black-and-white to me. But overall, she still looks pretty, which is the important part here.

Elizabeth Banks, who I have decided is totally killing it lately, continues her killing spree [too far?] in a Prada silk chiffon dress with a black/ rose pink tiered front and a sky-blue/celadon back, with crystal embroidery on the neckline. It seemingly has a lot going on when you write it all out, but in reality, it reads super elegant and demure and her hair looks awesome and I want that pink Prada clutch so I can wear it with something red.

In conclusion, my vote is with Elizabeth Banks. Am I overlooking a couture-like creation in favor of simplicity?

Photos: SIPA




