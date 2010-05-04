Style Standoff –Tina Fey v. Chanel Iman, Who Wore the One-Piece Better?

L to R: Chanel Iman and Tiny Fey, both at the Met Costume Institute Gala. Photo: B.Ach/INFevents.com

After one of our very fave funny ladies, Tina Fey got bashed for her Zac Posen Golden Globes gown we hate to even compare her to a lovely and leggy model.

But both beauties opted for jumpsuits for the 2010 Met Costume Institute Gala last night. Model Chanel Iman channeled Studio 54 in a plunging, blindingly sparkly metallic Michael Kors, loosely cinched with a double-wrap brown belt. The 20-year old model then topped off her look with grown-up David Yurman jewelry.

While on the right, Fey went classic navy in Yves Saint Laurent. Her jumpsuit may not have been as overtly sultry, but we love the zipper detail and classic black pumps, even if we think her makeup artist went a tad overboard in the coloring outside of the lines department.

Who do you think walks away the winner in a one-piece? Or is the jumpsuit better left at home for red carpet events? Let us know in the comments.

Related: Bridezilla? Celebs Go For White Gowns At Met Costume Institute Gala