Style Standoff: Pippa Middleton & Lindsay Lohan in Temperley

Ah, the Kardashians. No one exactly knows why the family is famous, and for the most part, no one cares. This past weekend, Kim Kardashian confirmed her celebrity during her lavish and star-studded wedding, an event loosely dubbed the Royal Wedding of Hollywood. Lindsay Lohan, who attended the nuptials, donned a white gown in keeping with the black and white-themed event.

More startling than Lindsay’s plunging neckline and blatant disregard for proper tanning techniques, however, is the familiarity of the Alice Temperley gown she is posing in. Pippa Middleton, known to most as Kate Middleton’s bootylicious and fashionable sister, wore the same gown while celebrating her sister’s marriage to Prince William back in April.

Perhaps our prejudice is clear, but there seems to be no competition between these two celebutantes. While the beauty of the gown shines in the original white, Pippa’s custom-made green dress offsets her skin tone and steals the show. Interestingly, Lindsay’s unsuccessful foray into spray tanning, which earned her a spot in many a tabloid, has infiltrated the Royal Family. Pippa’s spray tan has inspired envy in her female counterparts, prompting a study to name Pippa’s skin tone “Royal Mocha” as the most sought-after shade in 2011.

Between the dress and the tanning, perhaps these two women have more in common than tabloid popularity. And maybe, just maybe, Lindsay has a thing or two to learn from our favorite British socialite.

Which of these ladies do you think looked best in the Templerley dress?