Style Standoff! Michelle Trachtenberg v. Katrina Bowden In Floral Frocks

L to R: Michelle Trachtenberg, Katrina Bowden. Photos: Jason Kempin, Getty Images

East Harlem got the red carpet treatment in honor of the Target store opening last night. Celebs and an awesome mass market retailer newly at your doorstep? Seems Northern Manhattan is having a moment. Twenty-somethings Michelle Trachtenberg and Katrina Bowden showed up to celebrate in flirty floral dresses, which leaves us with one dire question who’s winning this mid-summer style standoff?

30 Rock‘s resident hottie (except for Tina Fey, of course) was pretty adorable in a zipper detail ditzy floral by French Connection. Her blue-t-straps add just the right bit of sophistication and her side swept hair is youthful without being cloying. Bowden’s fresh-faced beauty look is winning her points and adding to her overall easy breezy summer ensemble.

Meanwhile, Michelle Trachtenberg also liked her frock adorned with flowers, but toed the line between dowdy and discernibly cute in a floral fitted black frock with three-quarter length sleeves. The Gossip Girl guest star did salvage any huge mishap by balancing the grandma dress with toughened up neutral studded multi-strap heels and severe pulled back hair. Trachtenberg skipped accessories save for a subdued chain bag and added a playful blue nail varnish, but it wasn’t enough to save her just-OK look.

Katrina walks away with the win and possibly a newfound frenemy. Who do you think should come out on top? Let us know in the comments!

