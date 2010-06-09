Style Standoff! Lea Michele v. Kate Bosworth In The Battle Of The Exposed Bras

Lea Michele in NYC; Kate Bosworth in Hollywood. Images from JustJared.com

There are fashion trends that look simply stunning on models in glossy editorials, but which we assume have little shot at seeing the light of day on real girls. Lea Michele and Kate Bosworth went ahead and proved us wrong on one apparently lingerie as outwear is going places. Since both ladies rocked the look last night, it can only mean one thing it’s a style standoff.

Glee fans bemoaning the end of the season got a welcome glimpse of the show’s star, Lea Michele, photographed at an event in NYC to celebrate celeb hairstylist Mark Townsends new online beauty destination, MARKTbeauty.com. In cream Giambattista Valli, the TV star rocked many of the season’s hottest must-haves, from ruffles, to sheer and a drop waist shape. But our focus is on a front and center black lace bra. We think it’s demure in the best way possible, and adds just the right amount of sex appeal to an otherwise sweet ensemble. Black round-toe pumps ground the look, and although we dig the singer-actress’ heavy bangs, we would have preferred if she opted for a bold red lip over pink.

On the sunny left coast, Kate proved her love for new man Alexander Skarsgard and attended the party for the season three premiere of his HBO hit True Blood in Hollywood or she just has a thing for vampires. Either way, she kept with the night’s theme by donning moody black, pairing her Preen dress with statement making gold Samantha Wills earrings and classic Sergio Rossi pumps. The pice de rsistance though was the printed bandeau that peeked from underneath the frock’s cutaway detail. Kate’s sleek updo is an odd match for the edgy ensemble, and although we think the 21 actress is perpetually gorgeous, for us, this look falls on the wrong side of the awkward line.

So it seems our front runner in the exposed under garment game is little miss Lea Michele. But the real question is what do you think? Let us know in the comments!



