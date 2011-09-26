Style Standoff: Lady Gaga & Anna Dello Russo Do Houndstooth

Anna Dello Russo is hands down the most entertaining street style persona. Last year she declared herself the “Lady Gaga of fashion week,” but maybe she took that a little too literally the other day when dressing for the Ferragamo show. Dello Russo was photographed outside the event in the same Ferragamo dress seen on Gaga.

Although Vogue Japan’s editor-at-large is famous for her eccentric and eclectic style, it’s doubtful whether even she can beat Gaga at her own game. Who do you think wins this round of houndstooth mania 2011? Vote in our poll below!

Image courtesy of Telegraph.