Style Standoff! Emmanuelle Chriqui v. Brooklyn Decker Duke It Out In Body Con Dresses

L to R: Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brooklyn Decker. Photos: Christopher Pol, WireImage | Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic

While we don’t exactly feel the need to TIVO or even read up on the winners of the ESPY Awards, when girls don designer dresses we are morally, nay, stylistically obligated to get on red carpet watch. Call it a case of too much testosterone in one room, but it seems the ladies felt last night was a good time to show off some assets. Brooklyn Decker and Emmanuelle Chriqui went body-con for the Seth Meyers-hosted event, which means it’s time for a style standoff!

On the left we have Emmanuelle wearing all the requisite elements for an uber sexed up ensemble: sheer, leather and short. The Entourage actress donned BCBG by Max Azria which called ample attention to her, er, curves. The raven-haired beauty certainly has the bod to pull it off, so we’re not here to hate. Our only issue: those silver shoes feel too Playboy bunny, all black would have gone a long way towards a little elegance.

Andy Roddick’s fairer half, meanwhile, was a whirl of form-fitting pink in Herve Leger. We’re loving her Veronica Lake inspired locks, but with saccharine detail shoes and all of that well, pink, we’re prone to think Brooklyn might have taken her Barbie looks a couple bows too far.

Chriqui is in it for the win, bad shoe choice notwithstanding. Sorry, Brooklyn, we just think you’re better than this. But what say you sports fans? Let us know in the comments below!

