I personally feel that when you bump into someone wearing the same shirt or jacket, there’s only one solution: a battle to the death Just like in Highlander…or Mean Girls. Alas, when four of our team members arrived to work in a denim shirt, what choice did we have but to catalog the coincidence and host a style standoff.

So you tell us: who do you think wore it best? Scroll through the images to decide and leave your comments below!