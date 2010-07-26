Style Standoff: Cameron Diaz v. Blake Lively In Who Rocked Black And White Better

L to R: Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively. Photos: Dominique Charriau, WireImage | Chelsea Lauren, WireImage

A couple of blond bombshells recently opted to go classic in monochromatic black and white. We’re here to break down which statuesque stunner did it better.

Cameron Diaz posed for photogs at the premiere of Night & Day in Bordeaux, France wearing her signature mini with classic pumps combination. The My Sister’s Keeper actress’ two tone black and white look is actually a Vionnet Resort 2011 dress that shows off those stems flawlessly. We love the slouch of the frock which downplays the sexy vibe of so much skin, and her satin Casadei heels are lovely if not statement making. We’re wishing the Cali chick’s hair appeared a touch more we don’t know, brushed? But we guess you can’t take the surfer out of the girl, even on the red carpet.

Meanwhile stateside, Blake Lively showed off her eye-catching curves in Preen Resort 2011 at Comic-Con in San Diego yesterday, and we’re sure more than a few comic book nerds took note. The Gossip Girl covered up her legs-for-days in belted black harem pants but let her upper body speak for itself in a low cut, super tight white top. We appreciate that the normally bare-all beauty took a lesson in balance for once, and her green earrings lends a welcome bit of color but it wasn’t enough for a win in this style standoff.

Of these two terrifically tanned ladies, we’re giving Cameron’s sophisticated yet fun dress the prize, though both rocked the black and white well. What say you style fans? Let us know in the comments!

