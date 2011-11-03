Style Standoff: Becka Diamond vs. Harley V at Realm

Last night, a few of us popped by one ofSoHo’s most happening boutiques as of late, Realm, in celebration of the store’s newest edition – designer, Jitrois. Between sips of tasty lemon-honey cocktails and bites of mini ice cream sandwiches, we couldn’t help but notice that some of our favorite downtown darlings were killing it in the style department, with it-girls Becka Diamond and Harley Viera-Newton leading the pack.

In the first corner we have DJ Harley V, who took the feminine route in a green, body-con dress with graphic, blue stripes. Can we also point out how that bright red lipstick perfectly matches her manicure? It’s all in the details, kids.

Style star, Becka Diamond, stands in the next corner sporting her signature all-black-everything look. She seamlessly paired together a fringed pencil skirt and lace button up. Not to mention the look was topped off with a leather jacket and that bright blonde ‘do that can be spotted from a mile away.

So, to quote Glenda from the Wizard of Oz; Are you a good witch or a bad witch? Do you prefer Harley’s pulled-together, good-girl ensemble or Becka’s edgy, bad-girl look? We can’t make up our minds – so help us out in the comments section below!