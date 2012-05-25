Style Stalking In Morocco: From Glam To Shazaam!

Morocco is a majestic place that should be on every style savvy gal’s places-to-see checklist. Just recently I had the fortunate pleasure to visit the North African country, spending some quality time in the totes gorge city of Marrakech.
Traveling in a group with fellow writers and bloggers that included Caroline Tell, Nola Weinstein from Glam.com, Rebecca Prusinowski from AHALife.com, Kelly Framel of The Glamourai, and Jamie Beck of From Me To You along with our lovely host Meghan Matthews, I was constantly surrounded in a microcosm of glamour, style and tons of W-E-R-Q-I-T-H-O-N-E-Y moments.
Of course, I managed to capture a few of the local denizens as well, noticing that colorful prints and color-blocking are pretty popular trends over there these days.
To see all the style spotted out in Morocco, click through the slideshow above!
Style Stalking in Morocco
Caroline Tell and Meghan Matthews look l-amazing at La Mamounia.
Nola Weinstein is the queen of the over-the-shoulder look. #truth
Kelly Framel is picture perfect per usual.
Jamie Beck is throwing some mad shade.
Morocco's coolest Grandmother?
Model mayhem in Morocco with Monika Krol.
I wish I could of taken this man that pours the best mint tea on earth back home with me to Brooklyn. Sigh.
A vertical panoramic moment with Rebecca Prusinowski.
These gals schleped down from Londontown to celebrate a birthday in Morocco–not too shabby!
Major twinsies moment with Kelly and Jamie at Majorelle Jardin.
Local fashion designer Kenza Benaboud spotted wearing one of her own designs!