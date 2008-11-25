Style and the Real Girl: Sexy Secretary

Blame Jane Bryant’s work on Mad Men for corporate women everywhere adding a little spice to their work outfits. Dsquared2 put sex back into the workplace with red highlights, fur detailing, and high-heels. Add the occasional glint of gold and a piece of leather to take the look out on the town.

(1) Lanvin pearl ribbon necklace, $685, at aloharag.com, (2) Les Prairies de Paris fur collar jacket, $1165, at lagarconne.com, (3) Louis Vuitton pomme d’amour zippy wallet, $775, at louisvuitton.com, (4) Carolina Amato fuchsia driving gloves, $149, at eluxury.com, (5) Anya Hindmarch kartell clutch, $695, at dianiboutique.com, (6) CK splendid color in bombshell, $10, at sephora.com, (7) Jessica Simpson maura, $59, at piperlime.com, (8) Vera scarf, $75, at thisisauto.com, (9) Karen Walker belt, $207, at lagarconne.com, (10) Laura Geller lipstick in on stage, $15, at sephora.com