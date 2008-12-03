Style and the Real Girl: Foreign Affair

Diane Von Furstenberg looked to Billy Wilder’s 1948 film Foreign Affair for inspiration for her Fall collection. The key to recreating this look is to cinch the waist of your jacket or cardigan with a thin belt. Next, don wide-leg trousers or a pencil skirt with your favorite vintage heels. To truly complete this Marlene Dietrich-inspired look, add gloves and a chunky bracelet.

1) Burberry leather gloves, $237, at net-a-porter.com 2) Old Navy cotton blazer, $39.50, at oldnavy.com 3) Gap leather and metal belt, $29.50, at gap.com 4) Alexis Bittar Lucite and Swarovski crystal bracelet, $395, at alexisbittar.com 5) Les Prairies Des Paris twill pants, $448, at lagarconne.com 6) Dana Rebecca rysoprase diamond earrings, $1,320, at danarebeccadesigns.com 7) Corso Como leather oxford pump, $120, at piperlime.com 8) Roberto Cavalli silk chiffon blouse, $1,461, at net-a-porter.com 9) Marc Jacobs leather purse, $295, eluxury.com 10) Laura Mercier lipstick, $22, at sephora.com